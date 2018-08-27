EXOME

Beam, Celsius & Arrakis at Boston’s Life Science Disruptors Oct. 17

August 27th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

For the sixth year in a row, Xconomy will hold our fall Boston life sciences event, “Boston’s Life Science Disruptors”, on Wednesday October 17 at MIT’s Koch Institute in Kendall Square. Join us for this unique event featuring candid stories from some of New England’s most radical biotech company leaders, founders, and VC backers who are out to change the game in the life sciences.

Speakers include:

David Liu, Co-founder, Beam Therapeutics; Faculty Vice-Chair and Core Member, Broad Institute
John Evans, CEO & Board Member, Beam Therapeutics
Aviv Regev, Scientific Founder, Celsius Therapeutics; Faculty Chair and Core Member, Broad Institute
Alexis Borisy, Chair, Celsius Therapeutics; Partner, Third Rock Ventures
Christoph Lengauer, President, Celsius Therapeutics
Jennifer Petter, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Arrakis Therapeutics
Michael Gilman, CEO, Arrakis Therapeutics

Space is limited at this event, so make sure to register today to save $50. See you there on Oct. 17!

