Google, Dell EMC, Esther Dyson Join XCON 2018 Lineup

Xconomy Boston —

While the weather’s on the cool side, get ready for November.

We at Xconomy are cooking up a special treat in Boston this fall: a three-day conference on technology and transformation called XCON 2018. It’s happening November 4, 5, and 6 at three different venues: Café ArtScience, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and Google’s Kendall Square office.

This conference will examine the business and societal impact of leading efforts in artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, smart cities, and more. It is intended for an elite innovation audience—leaders in tech, life sciences, and business who want to see the latest emerging trends, contribute to the discussion, and gain an edge on creating the future.

We’re pleased to welcome several new speakers to the stage, including renowned investor Esther Dyson from Way to Wellville; Matt Baker, who leads strategy and planning for Dell EMC; Fernanda Viégas, project leader at Google Brain; Joseph Frassica, chief medical officer for Philips in North America; and Celeste Fralick, chief data scientist at McAfee.

Some of Boston’s most intriguing startups will also be featured: Circle in crypto finance, Spyce in robotic kitchens, and Zapata Computing in quantum computer software, just to name a few.

We’ll have much more on the program and new speakers soon. Meantime, seats are filling up—attendance is limited to about 150 guests (XCON 2018 is invitation-only).

You can request an invite today by visiting our event site or e-mailing xcon18@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company affiliation, and your bio (or a link to it). Trust me, I’ll be reading it. Don’t let me down.