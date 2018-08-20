EXOME

Sigilon Taps Bioverativ’s Rogerio Vivaldi for CEO Post

August 20th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Rogerio Vivaldi has been appointed CEO of Sigilon Therapeutics. Vivaldi comes to the Cambridge, MA, biopharmaceutical company from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) subsidiary Bioverativ, where he was executive vice president and chief global therapeutic operations officer. Former Sigilon CEO Paul Wotton, who the company says stepped away from the chief executive role to manage a family health issue, will continue to advise the company and maintain a seat on the board of directors. Sigilon, which has developed a way to encapsulate cell therapies and protect them from the body’s immune responses, raised $23.5 million in financing from Flagship Pioneering last year to bring its technology into clinical trials.

