Samuel Agresta has been appointed chief medical officer of Cambridge, MA-based Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI). Agresta comes to Infinity from Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), where he was vice president and head of clinical development. Before Agios, Agresta held posts at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) and Genentech. Following a corporate restructuring last year, Infinity turned its focus toward IPI-549, a cancer drug for solid tumors that is in early-stage clinical testing.