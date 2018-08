Pfizer’s May Orfali Joins CANbridge as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

May Orfali has been appointed chief medical officer of CANbridge Life Sciences. She will replace Mark Goldberg, who was serving as interim chief medical officer. CANbridge, which is based in Beijing, China, and has additional sites in Shanghai and Cambridge, MA, takes Western drug candidates and develops them for the markets in China, Korea, and Taiwan. Orfali, who was most recently executive director of global product development at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), will be based in Cambridge.