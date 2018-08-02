EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

SQZ Biotech Exec Agarwal Surfaces as Epizyme Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 2nd, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Shefali Agarwal has joined Cambridge, MA-based Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) as chief medical officer. Before coming to Epizyme, Agarwal most recently worked at SQZ Biotech, where she was chief medical officer. She has also held leadership role at Curis and Tesaro (NASDAQ: TSRO). Epizyme develops therapies based on epigenetics—turning certain genes on or off without altering the underlying genetic sequence. The company’s lead drug candidate, tazemetostat, is in Phase 1 and 2 studies testing it as a treatment for several different types of cancer.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.