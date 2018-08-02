Xconomy Boston —

Shefali Agarwal has joined Cambridge, MA-based Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) as chief medical officer. Before coming to Epizyme, Agarwal most recently worked at SQZ Biotech, where she was chief medical officer. She has also held leadership role at Curis and Tesaro (NASDAQ: TSRO). Epizyme develops therapies based on epigenetics—turning certain genes on or off without altering the underlying genetic sequence. The company’s lead drug candidate, tazemetostat, is in Phase 1 and 2 studies testing it as a treatment for several different types of cancer.

