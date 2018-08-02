Aerospace giant Boeing has agreed to lease 100,000 square feet in an MIT-owned space in the heart of Kendall Square. The Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy Center, at 314 Main Street in Cambridge, MA, is slated to open by the end of 2020 and will focus on autonomous aircraft and related technologies. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

MIT spinout Aurora Flight Sciences, which was acquired by Boeing (NYSE: BA) last year, plans to move its Kendall Square employees into the new space. Aurora is headquartered in Virginia but has long had an R&D presence in Kendall.

The center will be part of MIT’s Kendall Square Initiative, which aims to develop six local sites for research and development, retail, housing, and other uses.

Here’s more on Aurora’s history and Boeing’s agreement with MIT.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

Trending on Xconomy