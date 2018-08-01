CEO, FullContact
Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology, Caltech
Head of global research and development at Life Technologies
Founder and Managing Partner, Frazier Healthcare Ventures
CEO of Dynamis Corporation
Partner, Third Rock Ventures
CEO and Fund Manager, Renaissance Venture Capital Fund
Co-Founder and CEO, DNAnexus
MIT Technology Review’s flagship event. Information and registration here.
From the website: “EmTech is your opportunity to discover future trends and to understand the technologies that will drive the new global economy.
It’s where tech, business, and culture converge, and where you gain access to the most innovative people and companies in the world.
Our flagship EmTech event will examine this year’s most significant news on emerging technologies.”