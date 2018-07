Vertex Exec Saltarelli Joins Syntimmune as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Mario Saltarelli has been appointed chief medical officer of Boston-based Syntimmune. Saltarelli comes to Syntimmune from Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX), where he was senior vice president of early development and neurology. Donald Johns, who has been acting chief medical officer of Syntimmune, will now become executive vice president of medical and scientific affairs. Syntimmune is developing antibody therapies for rare autoimmune disorders.