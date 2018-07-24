Announcing XCON 2018: A Conference on Technology and Transformation

Xconomy Boston —

This fall, we are convening exemplary business leaders, investors, and far-seeing technologists for an in-depth exploration of the innovation ecosystem and its impact on the future. Come join us at our newest interactive conference, XCON: The Xconomy Conference on Technology and Transformation. It spans three days, November 4-6, and three innovation venues in the Boston area: Café ArtScience, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and Google.

XCON is invitation-only, and attendance is limited to 150 guests. Request your invitation today to connect with top leaders by visiting our event site or e-mailing xcon18@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company affiliation, and link to your bio.

The program will include plenary talks, chats, breakout sessions, and interactive panels covering pressing topics such as the future of machine intelligence; gene therapy and gene editing; quantum computing and blockchain platforms; space mining and exploration; smart cities and energy; startups and venture capital; education; and much more.

We’re still finalizing the agenda, but a fantastic lineup is already taking shape. Confirmed speakers include:

— Fiona Murray, Co-lead, MIT Innovation Initiative; Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management

— Carmichael Roberts, Co-founder and Managing Director, Material Impact

— Sophie Vandebroek, COO, IBM Research

— Sandy Pentland, Professor, MIT Media Lab; Co-founder, Cogito and Ginger.io

— Reed Sturtevant, General Partner, The Engine

— Mohamad Ali, President and CEO, Carbonite

— David Edwards, Professor of the Practice of Idea Translation, Harvard University; Founder, Le Laboratoire

View our full list of speakers here.

The conference will begin at Café ArtScience in Kendall Square on the evening of Sunday, November 4. On Monday, November 5, we will move into the Innovation District for a full-day program at the Institute of Contemporary Art. The event will close out on Tuesday, November 6, at Google’s offices in Cambridge.

Early bird registration ends soon and is just $750, a savings of $545 off the full price. Discounts are available for startups, government employees, academics, and non-profits. Hotel and transportation are separate.

Again, to request your invitation to this conference please visit our XCON site or e-mail xcon18@xconomy.com, telling us a bit about yourself and what you do.

Looking forward to seeing everyone in November!