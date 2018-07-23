EXOME

Bristol-Myers Squibb Executive Murdo Gordon Set to Depart

Frank Vinluan

July 23rd, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Murdo Gordon, chief commercial officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS), is leaving. The New York-based pharmaceutical giant announced Monday that Gordon would depart on Aug. 3 “to pursue another opportunity.” No other details were given. According to a securities filing, Gordon notified the company of his plans on July 17. Before starting as Bristol’s chief commercial officer in 2016, Gordon held several executive roles at the company including senior vice president of oncology and immunology, and president of U.S. pharmaceuticals. Bristol said an announcement regarding Gordon’s successor would be made at a later date.

