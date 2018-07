Corindus Vascular Promotes Douglas Teany to Chief Operating Officer

Douglas Teany has taken on a new role at Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSE American: CVRS) as the Waltham, MA, company’s chief operating officer. Since 2016, he had served as Corindus’ senior vice president of R&D and operations. Corindus has commercialized the CorPath System, an FDA-cleared medical device that uses robotics technology in vascular procedures.