Meet the Xconomists 2018 in Boston: The Photos

Gregory T. Huang

May 29th, 2018

Thanks to the folks at Underscore VC for hosting us at their offices in downtown Boston!

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Fish & Richardson, and Scientist.com.

Russ Wilcox chats with Juliette Kayyem, probably just about a small matter of national security.

We had a fantastic mix of leaders across tech, life sciences, healthcare, and more.

Stephen Boyer: I know kung fu. Reed Sturtevant: Show me.

Left to right: Rajni Aneja, Ken Zolot, Dave Balter, and John Pearce. Great mix of life sciences, entrepreneurship, crypto, and tech investing.

Mick Mountz and Ellen Rubin catching up on events in the tech world.

Abi Barrow (left) chats with Holly Yanco, maybe about the latest developments at UMass.

Clement Cazalot (left) sharing a laugh with Yaro Tenzer, perhaps about GDPR.

Shereen Shermak (left) sharing a bite with Galina Laffer. Nope, it's not as good as Rosie's Bakery. (Laffer's the owner).

Bowen Lu (left) and Richard Dulude, probably chatting about tech startups and investing.

Justin Borgman and Kerrie Brady, big data meets pain therapy.

Matt Fates (left) talking with James Geshwiler, probably about investing in tech and solving tough problems.

At Xconomy events, we provide healthy snacks because we care about your well-being.

But not that much.

Xconomy founder Bob Buderi (center) greets our guests at the reception.

Ken Morse and Rudina Seseri trading thoughts on entrepreneurship.

Juliette Kayyem and Ed Gaskin connecting on matters of business and economic growth.

Left to right: James Rosen, Shahriar Khushrushahi, Bowen Lu, and John Landry.

Eleanor Mitch (left) and Eveline Buchatskiy chatting over drinks. Maybe about international relations and startups.

John Pearce (left) talks with Reed Sturtevant. Maybe about tech investing. Definitely not about ICOs.

Left to right: Chris Petersen, Justin Borgman, and Alex Harding. Great slice of research, tech, and healthcare.

Three amigo investors: Jean Hammond, Reed Sturtevant, and Eveline Buchatskiy.

Thanks to all for coming! Let's do it again.

Earlier this month, we held our annual “Meet the Xconomists” reception in Boston. This event is where we invite a mix of business leaders across tech, life sciences, and other sectors to network and trade ideas with our informal editorial advisors (we call them the Xconomists).

It’s always a great crowd, and this year’s was extra special to me, as I was celebrating my 10th work anniversary at Xconomy. (My first two years were spent mostly in Seattle).

Big thanks to our hosts Underscore VC for opening up their space in Boston’s Old City Hall building for the party. A big shout-out to our reception sponsors, Fish & Richardson and Scientist.com. And special thanks to Keith Patankar for the photos above. Enjoy, and see you next time.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

