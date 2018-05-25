Before everyone checks out for the long weekend, let’s catch up on some recent Boston-area tech news:

—Healthcare technology startup OM1 announced it closed a $21 million Series B funding round led by Polaris Partners, which invested alongside earlier OM1 backers, including General Catalyst Partners and 7wire Ventures. Polaris’s Dave Barrett will join OM1’s board. OM1 raised $15 million in a Series A round last year.

OM1’s founder and CEO is Richard Gliklich, a physician who previously founded and led Outcome, a healthtech company spun out of Harvard Medical School and sold to Quintiles in 2011. Boston-based OM1 was previously known as Better Outcomes.

—Tidelift, an open-source software startup based in Boston, said it pulled in $15 million in a Series A funding round led by General Catalyst, Foundry Group, and former Red Hat chairman and CEO Matthew Szulik. Szulik, General Catalyst’s Larry Bohn, and Foundry Group’s Ryan McIntyre are joining Tidelift’s board.

General Catalyst, which recently closed a $1.4 billion venture fund, has had a busy week of Boston deal announcements. In addition to backing Tidelift and OM1, it funded Superpedestrian and Hometap, and its portfolio company Semantic Machines was acquired by Microsoft.

—Notarize, a Boston-based startup that offers online notarization services, announced a $20 million funding round, which brings its total venture capital haul to $31 million. The latest investment was led by Polaris Partners, which was joined by Lennar Corporation, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Fifth Wall Ventures, and Second Century Ventures, the venture arm of the National Association of Realtors.

—128 Technology tacked $9.2 million onto its Series C funding round, bringing the total investment to $30.7 million, according to an SEC filing. The Burlington, MA-based startup is developing routing technologies for the Internet and other networks.

—Elucidata, a Cambridge, MA-based data science startup focused on drug discovery, raised $1.7 million from investors, according to an SEC filing.

—Circulation Health and Buoy Health, two Boston-area healthtech startups, have formed a partnership. In situations where Buoy’s virtual health assistant recommends a user seek medical care at a hospital or clinic, users will be able to book on-demand transportation coordinated by Circulation. The feature will launch by the end of the year, the companies said in a press release.

—Cybersecurity firm iboss said it’s doubling the size of its Boston headquarters to about 45,000 square feet and planning to hire 100 people this year. The expanded office has room for 300 employees, the company said.

—Boston-based commercial real estate software company Building Engines said it acquired competitor AwareManager. The price wasn’t disclosed in a press release announcing the deal.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

