Gilead’s Norbert Bischofberger Named Kronos Bio CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Norbert Bischofberger has been named president and CEO of Kronos Bio. Bischofberger comes to the Cambridge, MA, cancer drug developer from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), where he was executive vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer. In March, Gilead announced that Bischofberger, who had worked at Gilead for nearly 30 years, would step down from his post at the end of April.