Magenta’s Bastiano Sanna Appointed Semma Therapeutics CEO

Frank Vinluan

May 21st, 2018

Bastiano Sanna has been named CEO and president of Semma Therapeutics. Elizabeth Stoner, who has been serving as interim CEO, will remain as an advisor to the company. Sanna comes to Cambridge, MA-based Senna from Magenta Therapeutics, where he was chief operating officer. His experience also includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Semma is developing a diabetes treatment that uses embryonic stem cells to make insulin-producing cells. Last fall, Semma raised $114 million in a Series B round of funding to advance into clinical testing.

