C4 Therapeutics Promotes Stewart Fisher to Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Stewart Fisher has been promoted to chief scientific officer of C4 Therapeutics. Fisher joined Watertown, MA-based C4 in 2016 as senior vice president of discovery sciences. Before working at C4, Fisher held positions at the Broad Institute and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). C4 emerged in 2016 with a $73 million Series A round of financing to develop drugs based on the ubiquitin-proteasome system, a system that cells use to get rid of unwanted proteins.