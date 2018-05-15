Aileron Therapeutics CEO Joseph Yanchik Resigns

Xconomy Boston —

Joseph Yanchik has resigned as president and CEO Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) after 12 years at the Cambridge, MA, biotech company. He has also stepped down from the company’s board of directors. Aileron gave no reason for the changes. John Longenecker, founder and president of biopharmaceutical consulting firm JPL Biotech, has been named interim CEO. Aileron develops drugs that target p53, a tumor suppressor protein. The company’s lead drug, ALRN-6924, is being tested in multiple clinical trials as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, advanced myelodysplastic syndrome, and peripheral T-cell lymphoma.