Xconomy Awards Nominations Deadline Extended Until Friday, May 18

Xconomy Boston —

Many of the judges of the 2017 Xconomy Awards came out to the Awards gala last September to find out who would take home our cool 3D-printed trophies, and they commented on how impressed they were with the finalists they got to judge and the winners they helped to pick. “They were a great combination of entrepreneurs and scientists,” said Terry McGuire, founding partner of Polaris Partners. “The awards speak to the depth of the Boston community.”

To make sure that we’re capturing that depth and diversity of the life science, healthcare, and digital health community, we are extending the deadline for nominations until Friday, May 18, at 5 pm ET (we’ve also had several requests to extend the deadline). This week is your final chance to nominate in categories including Newcomer (to the Boston area), Contrarian, and Patient Partnership.

Nominees, finalists, and winners (and anyone else who wants to join the festivities) will all be invited to attend our gala on Wednesday, September 5, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. They will get a chance to meet our judges, each other, and other top scientists and executives who are pushing the envelope in life science R&D and business.

It’s also a fun, celebratory event, of course. Another of our judges, Vicki Sato, a Boston biotech veteran and chairman of Vir Biotechnology and Denali Therapeutics, said the awards are a chance for people to recognize early achievements during the long journey towards new technologies and medicines. “When you’re in the business of life science where making products takes a long time, it’s great to celebrate interim victories,” said Sato.