David Thompson Joins Inozyme Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 11th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Inozyme Pharma has appointed David Thomson to serve as senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Before joining Cambridge, MA-based Inozyme, Thompson was most recently president of Azure Biotech. His experience also includes positions at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Merck Research Labs. Inozyme is preparing to start clinical trials for lead drug INZ-701, a treatment for two rare infant disorders: generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI) and autosomal recessive hypophosphatemic rickets type 2 (ARHR2). In 2017, Inozyme raised $49 million to finance research for its drug.

