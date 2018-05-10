Synlogic CEO Gutierrez-Ramos Resigns, Brennan Named Interim Chief Exec

Xconomy Boston —

Jose Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos has stepped down as president and CEO of Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX). The Cambridge, MA, synthetic biology company gave no reason for his resignation, which includes his seat on the board of directors. But Synlogic said in a news release that Gutierrez-Ramos will “serve in an advisory capacity as needed.” Aoife Brennan, Synlogic’s chief medical officer, has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. Synlogic, which became a public company last year through a reverse merger, engineers microbes to treat disease.