Only Two Days Left to Nominate for the Xconomy Awards

Xconomy Boston —

Last year, the winners of the inaugural Xconomy Awards included a 30-year-old CEO of a young cell therapy startup commercializing his work from MIT (Armon Sharei; Young Innovator); a Dana-Farber oncologist who works closely with breast cancer patients as part of his research (Nikhil Wagle; Patient Partnership); an MIT technology licensing veteran who played a major role in growing Cambridge’s famous Kendall Square (Lita Nelsen; Lifetime Achievement); and two organizations that launched and developed a program to train women for board positions (Biogen and Women in Bio; Commitment to Diversity).

The winners and finalists in the 11 categories came to our sold-out awards gala in Boston last September, making it an impressive display of the depth and diversity of the pool of life science talent in the Boston area and New England: top biotech executives, nonprofit organizations, leading scientists from academia and rising stars. The event was also a fun evening of celebration and networking, with plenty of food and drink to go around.

This year, we aim to top all of that. We need your help in submitting nominations for this year’s awards. This is your chance to tell a compelling story about a Boston or New England-based person, company, or organization that you think is doing something unique and impactful in the life sciences, healthcare, medicine, and digital health, across 12 different categories. Nominations close this Wednesday, May 9.