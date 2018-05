Xconomy Boston —

Anish Suri has been appointed chief scientific officer of preclinical-stage immunotherapy developer Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE). Suri most recently worked in Belgium at Janssen Immunosciences, where he was senior director. Cambridge, MA-based Cue, which went public at the end of 2017, is developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

