Sarah Boyce Joins Akcea Therapeutics as President

Xconomy Boston —

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) has named Sarah Boyce president of the Cambridge, MA-based drug developer. She is also joining the company’s board of directors. Boyce comes to Akcea from Carlsbad, CA-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), where she was chief business officer. Boyce’s move follows a March deal in which Ionis agreed to share the rights to two drugs developed for transthyretin amyloidosis, a rare neurodegenerative disease, in exchange for $150 million in Akcea shares. The most advanced of the two drugs, inotersen, is currently being reviewed by regulators in the U.S. and Europe.