It’s time to catch up on the latest venture funding news in the Boston area, from blockchain tech to data analytics, to selling sports gear online. Read on for details.

—SidelineSwap, the Boston-based operator of an online sports gear marketplace, said it closed a $5 million Series A funding round led by Global Founders Capital. Other contributors to the investment included Admiral Capital Group, owned by retired NBA star David Robinson; Peak6 Sports; RiverPark Ventures; FJ Labs; and The Players’ Impact, an investment group made up of professional athletes and Olympians. SidelineSwap said it has raised $8.9 million in venture capital to date.

—Cogito pulled in $5 million in debt financing, according to an SEC filing. By our count, the Boston-based behavioral analytics software company previously raised at least $29 million in equity funding since it spun out of the MIT Media Lab more than a decade ago.

—Data Plus Math raised $4.5 million in equity funding, per an SEC filing. The Boston-based startup, which provides video analytics for advertisers and publishers, raised $3 million in 2016.

—Billshark—a Hopkinton, MA-based company that negotiates lower monthly bills on behalf of consumers for their wireless plans, cable plans, and so on—received an investment from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that is part of a larger $2 million funding round, BostInno reported.

—Boston-based Nebulous, a startup that runs the Sia blockchain-enabled data storage service, said it raised $1.5 million in an offering of “tokenized securities,” a type of cryptocurrency asset.

—Speaking of cryptocurrencies, a group of Harvard University students have formed a digital currency hedge fund called Plympton Capital, Bloomberg reported.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

