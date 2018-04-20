Time to catch up on the latest tech headlines from the Boston area:

—Westwood, MA-based Nano-C said it closed an $11.5 million funding round that was capped off by a $3 million investment from Ray Stata, the co-founder of Norwood, MA-based semiconductor company Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI). Founded in 2001, Nano-C has developed “nanostructured” carbon materials and chemicals based on MIT research and designed for use in electronics and renewable energy products.

—Boston-based health IT startup Kyruus said it raised $10 million from investors including Providence Ventures, the venture capital arm of Providence St. Joseph Health. Eight-year-old Kyruus uses data analytics to help hospitals and healthcare systems match patients with physicians, based on their expertise, and to manage scheduling of appointments.

—Cambridge, MA-based security analytics startup Kolide announced it raised an $8 million Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners. Kolide’s team includes alums of FireEye and Facebook’s security team. Two years ago, the startup raised $1.6 million via Hack Secure, a cybersecurity investment syndicate launched by Chris Lynch and Cort Johnson, former general partner and venture partner, respectively, at early-stage tech investing firm Accomplice.

—BookingBug, a London-based appointment and scheduling software company that has a Boston office, said it pulled in $13.4 million in Series C funding from PeakSpan Capital and Downing Ventures. That brings the company’s total venture capital haul to $17.2 million, according to a press release.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

