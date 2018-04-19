Agenda Posted for Xconomy’s What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 16

Xconomy Boston —

Join Xconomy next month for our sixth installment of What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 16 at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. We’re convening an elite group of life sciences executives, researchers, investors from the Boston area and beyond to discuss a range of issues brought forth by cutting edge drug-making methods set to play a big role in biopharma’s future.

Check out our fantastic lineup of speakers and the full agenda; topics we’ll cover include:

—The Commercial Launch of Cell Therapy

—Gene Editing in Humans

—Valuing, and Paying For Gene Therapy

—RNA interference’s Roller Coaster Ride

There’s still time to grab a ticket and save $70. See you on May 16!