EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Agenda Posted for Xconomy’s What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 16

Agenda Posted for Xconomy’s What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 16

April 19th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Join Xconomy next month for our sixth installment of What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 16 at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. We’re convening an elite group of life sciences executives, researchers, investors from the Boston area and beyond to discuss a range of issues brought forth by cutting edge drug-making methods set to play a big role in biopharma’s future.

Check out our fantastic lineup of speakers and the full agenda; topics we’ll cover include:
—The Commercial Launch of Cell Therapy
—Gene Editing in Humans
—Valuing, and Paying For Gene Therapy
—RNA interference’s Roller Coaster Ride

There’s still time to grab a ticket and save $70. See you on May 16!

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.