We had a blast at our fourth annual Robo Madness conference in the Boston area, and we hope you did, too. The theme this year was homecoming—the idea that robotics and artificial intelligence have started to seep into our lives and homes, and are poised to have big, transformative effects on business and society wherever you look.

The theme had a double meaning: this year’s event took place at the headquarters of iRobot, the venerable company that has pioneered robotic systems for the home and military, and whose alumni have gone on to start many other companies in the Boston area and beyond. Many of those alumni were on hand for the conference last week; I enjoyed hearing their stories of their time at the company and what they learned there. (We’re planning a separate post on takeaways from the day’s discussions.)

Huge thanks to our co-host iRobot for the spectacular venue and support. And, of course, special thanks to our speakers, attendees, and demo organizers—you all make this amazing event what it is.

Lastly, a big thank-you to Jeanne Paradiso for the pictures above. Enjoy, and see you all again next time.

