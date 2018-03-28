Grab your ticket to attend Xconomy’s fourth annual Robo Madness event, which was a total sellout last year. Leaders in robotics and artificial intelligence will discuss smart home technologies, progress in driverless vehicles, investment and startup strategies, and more.

Join us on April 12 at iRobot in Bedford, MA, to look at how robots and A.I. have shifted from exotic machines and research to more mainstream tools and services. You can see the full agenda here.

Check out our confirmed speakers:

Colin Angle , Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot

, Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot Rana el Kaliouby , Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva

, Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva Gary Shapiro , President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association

, President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association Bilal Zuberi , Partner, Lux Capital

, Partner, Lux Capital Ryan Chin , Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride

, Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride Clara Vu , VP Engineering, Veo Robotics

, VP Engineering, Veo Robotics Zack Anderson , Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, ClearMotion

, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, ClearMotion Daniel Patt , CEO, Vecna Robotics

, CEO, Vecna Robotics Vivjan Myrto , Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital

, Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital Bruce Welty , Founder & Chairman, Locus Robotics

, Founder & Chairman, Locus Robotics Mary Ellen Sparrow , Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics

, Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics Tom Ryden , Executive Director, MassRobotics

, Executive Director, MassRobotics Hasier Larrea , Co-Founder & CEO, Ori

, Co-Founder & CEO, Ori Joe Jones , Co-Founder & CTO, Franklin Robotics

, Co-Founder & CTO, Franklin Robotics Max Makeev , Co-Founder & CEO, Owl Labs

, Co-Founder & CEO, Owl Labs Jerome Dubois , Co-Founder, 6 River Systems

, Co-Founder, 6 River Systems Christopher Micali , ‎Co-Founder & VP Product, Sense

, ‎Co-Founder & VP Product, Sense Lael Odhner , Co-Founder, RightHand Robotics

, Co-Founder, RightHand Robotics Hanns Anders , Investment Director, iRobot Ventures

, Investment Director, iRobot Ventures Patrick Larkin , Director, Innovation Institute, MassTech Collaborative

, Director, Innovation Institute, MassTech Collaborative Glen De Vos , CTO, Aptiv

, CTO, Aptiv Rudina Seseri, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures

The saver rate discount ends tomorrow, so hurry and register now to save $75. See you on April 12!

Trending on Xconomy