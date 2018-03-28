Homology’s Upsized IPO Raises $144M to Test “Genetic Medicines”

Xconomy Boston —

Homology Medicines has raised $144 million through an initial public stock offering that it plans to use to finance development of its rare disease drugs.

Bedford, MA-based Homology (NASDAQ: FIXX) priced its offering of 9 million shares at $16 apiece. Homology had earlier planned an offering of 7.6 million shares in the range of $14 to $16 each. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading later today.

Homology calls its experimental treatments “genetic medicines.” The company’s pipeline includes gene therapies, as well as drugs developed with gene-editing technology. The startup does not yet have clinical data for its drugs. The company’s first target is phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder that leads to the buildup of an amino acid called phenylalanine. With the IPO proceeds, Homology plans to test its lead gene therapy candidate, HMI-102, in a Phase 1/2 study in phenylketonuria. The company has also said it plans to identify a second therapeutic candidate for the same disease, one developed with gene-editing technology, later this year.

Here’s more on Homology’s approach to developing drugs for genetic disorders.

