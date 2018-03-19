Join Feng Zhang, Eric Lander, Craig Mello & More at What’s Hot in Boston Biotech

Xconomy Boston —

Time is running out to take advantage of the super saver discount for “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech” on May 16. The forum will take place at The Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard in Cambridge, MA.

Several biomedical milestones were achieved in 2017, among them the long-awaited scientific validation of RNA interference, and the first regulatory approvals of CAR-T cellular immunotherapy. CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing is just beginning its first human tests in the U.S. These and other scientific achievements portend new issues for the biopharma industry to grapple with—and we’re bringing gathering prominent scientists, executives, investors and others in the industry to examine those issues and their implications going forward.

RNAi co-discoverer and Nobel Laureate Craig Mello; Eric Lander, the famed geneticist who now leads the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard; and CRISPR gene editing pioneer Feng Zhang will be among those sharing their perspectives through interactive talks in a variety of different formats.

We’ve got much more planned for this half-day event, you won’t want to miss it. Xconomy’s super saver special ends tomorrow at midnight—register today and save $120 on regular registration.