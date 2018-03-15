Julie Hambleton Named Ideaya Biosciences Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Cancer drug developer Ideaya Biosciences has appointed Julie Hambleton to serve as senior vice president and chief medical officer, head of development. Hambleton most recently worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where she was a vice president and head of the company’s U.S. medical operations. Her experience also includes executive posts at Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). Ideaya, which splits its operations between South San Francisco, CA, and San Diego, is developing drugs based on synthetic lethality, an approach that targets genetic interactions of cancer cells as a way of killing them.