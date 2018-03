Anika Therapeutics’ Sherwood Retires as CEO, Darling Named Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Charles Sherwood, CEO of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK), is retiring from the company and its board of directors after nearly 20 years. Joseph Darling, Anika’s president, will succeed Sherwood as CEO of the Bedford, MA company. Darling, who came to Anika last July, will also join the company’s board of directors. Anika develops and markets products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing.