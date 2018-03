Goldfinch Bio Names Peter Mundel Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Goldfinch Bio has appointed Peter Mundel to serve as chief scientific officer of the Cambridge, MA, kidney disease drug developer. Mundel, a nephrologist, comes to Goldfinch from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, where his research focused on developing treatments for kidney diseases. He was also a consultant to Third Rock Ventures, the venture capital firm that incubated Goldfinch and provided the startup with $55 million in funding when it formally launched in 2016.