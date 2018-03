Former Otonomy CSO LeBel Joins Frequency Therapeutics as Executive VP

Xconomy Boston —

Frequency Therapeutics has appointed Carl LeBel to serve as executive vice president of clinical development of the Woburn, MA, company. LeBel most recently worked for San Diego-based ear medicines company Otonomy, where he was chief scientific officer from 2009 through 2016. Frequency’s lead drug for hearing loss, FX-322, is expected to begin Phase 2 studies in the second half of this year.