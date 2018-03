Rosana Kapeller Leaves Nimbus, Seeks “Executive Leadership Role”

Xconomy Boston —

Rosana Kapeller has resigned her position as chief scientific officer of Cambridge, MA, biotech company Nimbus Therapeutics. The company said in a news release that she is leaving to “explore an executive leadership role.” Kapeller was one of the founders of Nimbus, which was initially called Nimbus Discovery to reflect its focus on computer-aided drug discovery. The company changed its name to Nimbus Therapeutics in 2015 as it advanced a liver drug toward clinical trials.