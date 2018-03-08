MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

Event Location

Kresge Auditorium, Massachusetts Avenue, MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA

Event Date & Time

  • May 23, 2018

  • 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Information and registration here.

The 2018 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium invites global business leaders to up their digital game from vision to execution. Learn from MIT academics, leading CIOs, senior executives, and industry experts about shaping a clear vision that encompasses emerging and evolving technologies like AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, and cloud. Attendees will learn how to effectively build a digital organization that scales and implements new business models by navigating complex ethical and economic issues, developing platforms, managing hybrid IT and business talent, establishing cross-functional partnerships across the organization, and capitalizing on agile and DevOps.

The Innovation Showcase will take place at the Symposium from 5:30pm-7pm and is where technology startups will be able to engage with emerging leaders in the enterprise IT space, potential strategic partners, stay in touch with state-of-the-art thinking on IT solutions, and network with other top IT executives. Many past Finalists have gone on to great success, as highlighted in the “Where Are They Now” section on the website.

