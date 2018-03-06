Bettina Hein is stepping down as CEO of Pixability, the Boston-based video advertising software company she founded a decade ago.

David George is taking the helm of Pixability, and Hein (pictured) will shift to the role of executive chairwoman, the company announced Tuesday. According to George’s LinkedIn profile, he was previously Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) head of mobile publisher solutions, Celtra chief operating officer, and a vice president of FairMarket and Maven Networks, which were acquired by eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Yahoo, respectively. George will be based at Pixability’s Boston headquarters, but will spend a lot of time at its offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and London, the company said in a press release.

Pixability’s software tools help advertisers deliver, measure, and manage video ad campaigns across online platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify. While some adtech companies have struggled in the past few years, it seems that Pixability—after some twists and turns over the years—has figured out what it takes to build a sustainable business in this industry. In the press release, the company said it has achieved strong sales growth in recent years, and it turned a profit in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Pixability has raised at least $28 million in venture capital from investors including Jump Capital and Edison Partners. Click here and here to read past Xconomy coverage of the company’s origins and evolution.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy