2018 NEVY Awards

Event Location

House of Blues Boston, Lansdowne Street, Boston, MA, USA

Event Date & Time

  • May 9, 2018

  • 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The NEVYs are Boston’s premier celebration of the venture ecosystem, and the only one truly uniting the Tech and Life Science communities. An “anti-awards show,” they spurn white tablecloths and boring speeches, instead embracing the vibe of Boston’s innovation economy: fast-paced, eccentric, colorful, and unapologetic.

Attended by over 1000 of the region’s top innovators, investors, and companies, the NEVYs are a singular celebration of the region’s biggest wins and brightest stars. Driven by cutting edge production and always set in theme — from Hair Metal to Solid Gold; ‘Gone Country’ to Mardi Gras — they are a uniquely vibrant phenomenon in a sea of cookie-cutter alternatives.

Information and tickets here. Organized by the New England Venture Capital Association.

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

