2018 NEVY Awards

Event Location House of Blues Boston, Lansdowne Street, Boston, MA, USA

The NEVYs are Boston’s premier celebration of the venture ecosystem, and the only one truly uniting the Tech and Life Science communities. An “anti-awards show,” they spurn white tablecloths and boring speeches, instead embracing the vibe of Boston’s innovation economy: fast-paced, eccentric, colorful, and unapologetic.

Attended by over 1000 of the region’s top innovators, investors, and companies, the NEVYs are a singular celebration of the region’s biggest wins and brightest stars. Driven by cutting edge production and always set in theme — from Hair Metal to Solid Gold; ‘Gone Country’ to Mardi Gras — they are a uniquely vibrant phenomenon in a sea of cookie-cutter alternatives.

Information and tickets here. Organized by the New England Venture Capital Association.