It’s time to catch up on some of the latest venture funding and acquisition news from the Boston-area tech sector:

—In a regulatory filing, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) revealed the purchase prices for two acquisitions it made last year: $199.3 million in cash for Soasta and $180.3 million in cash for Nominum. Read more about those deals here and here.

—Causeway Media Partners said it closed its second venture capital fund, which topped out at $211.3 million. The VC firm had raised $207.3 million for the fund as of last June, according to a document filed with the SEC at the time. Causeway’s co-founders include Wyc Grousbeck, lead owner of the Boston Celtics. The firm invests in sports media and technology companies. It has offices in Cambridge, MA, and Palo Alto, CA.

—Greenwich, CT-based Work Well Win is jumping into the crowded field of co-working space operators, with the help of $22 million in venture funding, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Austin Business Journal. The company is led by former WeWork executive Frank Bistrian.

—Form Energy, previously known as Baseload Renewables, pulled in $7.4 million from investors, per an SEC filing. In September, the clean energy startup became one of the first companies to receive an investment from The Engine, the new VC fund and incubator launched by MIT.

—Boston-based Renoviso raised $7 million in equity funding, according to an SEC filing. The startup provides a technology-enabled service that helps homeowners connect with contractors to complete renovation projects.

—MIT spinout Feature Labs announced it received $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Flybridge Capital Partners, with contributions from First Star Ventures and 122 West Ventures. The company is developing software tools for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. Flybridge general partner Chip Hazard has joined Feature Labs’ board, and John Donnelly III—a former executive at Cisco and Crimson Hexagon—was appointed the startup’s chief operating officer.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy.

