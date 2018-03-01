Xconomy Awards—2018 Nominations Are Open

Xconomy Boston —

[Correction 3/1/18, 11:07am ET, see below] The Xconomy Awards are back for the second year! Today, we are opening up nominations for the 2018 Awards, which celebrate the best people, companies, and organizations in the Boston/New England life sciences community.

The 2017 inaugural awards were a huge success, with an impressive crop of nominations, a stellar group of finalists, and amazing winners who really showed why Boston biotech is the envy of the world as an innovation hub. Our gala at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston was a full house, with 350 attendees sitting down to dinner, all eager to find out who the winners were. This year, we’re gonna need a bigger ballroom.

Nominations: Now’s your chance to tell us who deserves to win an award (click here for the nomination form).

Categories: We are back with the same categories as last year, including CEO, Startup, Big Idea, and Innovation at the Intersection. We’ve also added a new one: Digital Trailblazer. For this category, we’re looking for groups, companies, or people who are pushing boundaries as they develop and/or use digital tools to improve health.

Judges: We are excited to welcome three new judges to our panel of luminaries this year: Sangeeta Bhatia, a professor at MIT (who won the Innovation at the Intersection Award last year), Bruce Booth, a partner at Atlas Venture, and Elizabeth Nabel, President of Brigham Health.

[Zohar’s title corrected below] They join returning judges: Phil Sharp, Institute Professor, MIT, Deborah Dunsire, CEO, XTuit Pharmaceuticals, Bob Langer, Institute Professor, MIT, Vicki Sato, Chairman, Vir Biotechnology and Denali Therapeutics, Katrine Bosley, CEO, Editas Medicine, Susan Windham-Bannister, President and CEO, Biomedical Growth Strategies, Terry McGuire, Founding Partner, Polaris Partners, Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, PureTech Health, and Jim Collins, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering & Science, MIT.

Gala: Save the date! Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 6pm, at the Hynes Convention Center. That’s when we will announce the winners and present the awards.

2017 Winners and Finalists: Last year’s winners were a diverse bunch, including Tillman Gerngross (Contrarian), Katrine Bosley and Ed Kaye (CEO), and Lita Nelsen and George Whitesides (Lifetime Achievement). And the finalists represented the depth of life science talent in Boston. We wrote short profiles of all the finalists…check those stories out here.

And finally, I’ll leave you with this short video showing the highlights from last year’s Gala.