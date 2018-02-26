EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Vertex Pharma CMO Chodakewitz Retires, Kewalramani Named Successor

Frank Vinluan

February 26th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Jeffrey Chodakewitz, chief medical officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), is retiring. The Boston company said he will continue in an advisory role through early next year. Chodakewitz joined Vertex in 2014 as senior vice president. Reshma Kewalramani will step up as Chodakewitz’s successor effective April 1. Kewalramani joined Vertex in 2017 as senior vice president, late clinical development. Her experience also includes positions at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Vertex recently received FDA approval for cystic fibrosis combination drug ivacaftor/tezacaftor (Symdeko), the company’s third approved treatment for the inherited disorder.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.