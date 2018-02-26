Vertex Pharma CMO Chodakewitz Retires, Kewalramani Named Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Jeffrey Chodakewitz, chief medical officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), is retiring. The Boston company said he will continue in an advisory role through early next year. Chodakewitz joined Vertex in 2014 as senior vice president. Reshma Kewalramani will step up as Chodakewitz’s successor effective April 1. Kewalramani joined Vertex in 2017 as senior vice president, late clinical development. Her experience also includes positions at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Vertex recently received FDA approval for cystic fibrosis combination drug ivacaftor/tezacaftor (Symdeko), the company’s third approved treatment for the inherited disorder.