Xconomy Boston —

Partner Therapeutics has appointed Colleen Mockbee to serve as chief development officer. Mockbee comes to Boston-based Partner from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where she spent 20 years working in various drug development positions. Partner emerged from stealth in early February with $60 million in funding and an immune system-boosting drug it acquired from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY).

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy