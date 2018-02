Surface Oncology Promotes Goater to CEO, Lynch Remains Chairman

Xconomy Boston —

Jeff Goater, chief business officer of Surface Oncology, has been appointed CEO of the company. Goater replaces interim CEO Dan Lynch, who will remain executive chairman of the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Goater joined Surface a year ago after serving as CFO of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) in Cambridge. Surface, which is developing cancer immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, has a partnership with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) to develop up to four cancer drugs.