Experts across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together for our fourth annual Robo Madness event. It all takes place on April 12 at iRobot in Bedford, MA.

Join us for interactive talks, panels, and demos from an elite group of business leaders discussing how robots and A.I. have shifted from exotic machines to more mainstream tools and services.

Check out our confirmed speakers:

Colin Angle , Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot

Rana el Kaliouby , Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva

Gary Shapiro , President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association

Bilal Zuberi , Partner, Lux Capital

Ryan Chin , Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride

Clara Vu , VP Engineering, Veo Robotics

Shakeel Avadhany , Co-Founder & CEO, ClearMotion

Daniel Patt , CEO, Vecna Robotics

Vivjan Myrto , Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital

Bruce Welty , Founder & Chairman, Locus Robotics

Mary Ellen Sparrow , Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics

Tom Ryden , Executive Director, MassRobotics

Hasier Larrea , Co-Founder & CEO, Ori

Joe Jones , Co-Founder & CTO, Franklin Robotics

Max Makeev , Co-Founder & CEO, Owl Labs

Jerome Dubois , Co-Founder, 6 River Systems

Christopher Micali , ‎Co-Founder & VP Product, Sense

Lael Odhner, Co-Founder, RightHand Robotics

