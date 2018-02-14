Super Saver Rate Ends Today for Robo Madness 2018: Homecoming
Experts across the robotics and artificial intelligence industries are coming together for our fourth annual Robo Madness event. It all takes place on April 12 at iRobot in Bedford, MA.
Join us for interactive talks, panels, and demos from an elite group of business leaders discussing how robots and A.I. have shifted from exotic machines to more mainstream tools and services.
Check out our confirmed speakers:
- Colin Angle, Co-Founder & CEO, iRobot
- Rana el Kaliouby, Co-Founder & CEO, Affectiva
- Gary Shapiro, President & CEO, Consumer Technology Association
- Bilal Zuberi, Partner, Lux Capital
- Ryan Chin, Co-Founder & CEO, Optimus Ride
- Clara Vu, VP Engineering, Veo Robotics
- Shakeel Avadhany, Co-Founder & CEO, ClearMotion
- Daniel Patt, CEO, Vecna Robotics
- Vivjan Myrto, Founder & Managing Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital
- Bruce Welty, Founder & Chairman, Locus Robotics
- Mary Ellen Sparrow, Co-Founder & CEO, NextShift Robotics
- Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics
- Hasier Larrea, Co-Founder & CEO, Ori
- Joe Jones, Co-Founder & CTO, Franklin Robotics
- Max Makeev, Co-Founder & CEO, Owl Labs
- Jerome Dubois, Co-Founder, 6 River Systems
- Christopher Micali, Co-Founder & VP Product, Sense
- Lael Odhner, Co-Founder, RightHand Robotics
Today is the last day you can save $100 with our Super Saver Bot rate. Don’t miss this great opportunity to save, and buy your ticket today!