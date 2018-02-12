Boston-area companies are cashing in on the demand for tools that can help large companies more efficiently develop and deploy software.

The latest beneficiary is Burlington, MA-based XebiaLabs, which today announced it pulled in an investment of more than $100 million from a group of backers that includes Susquehanna Growth Equity and Accel. To date, XebiaLabs has raised $121.5 million from investors, according to a statement e-mailed to Xconomy.

Ten-year-old XebiaLabs, which spun out of the Netherlands-based company Xebia, provides software and services that help other software developers test and implement their products more quickly and securely. Its offerings include products for “continuous delivery” of software, meaning developers can make their code ready to deploy at all times instead of working in fixed release cycles.

The new investment follows last week’s announcement that CloudBees has acquired Codeship, a union of two other “DevOps” companies with Boston ties.

The bigger picture is that software is an increasingly important—and complex—business engine, and companies are looking for ways to simplify and automate much of the process of developing and releasing software.

Companies like XebiaLabs are trying to take advantage of the business opportunity. The firm added dozens of new clients last year, including AIG, Toyota, and NASA, according to a press release.

XebiaLabs has about 140 employees. It said it plans to hire around 52 people over the next year, primarily in engineering and sales and marketing.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

