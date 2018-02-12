Vertex Pharma Gets FDA Approval for Combo CF Drug, Sets $292,000 Price

Xconomy Boston —

The FDA has approved a new Vertex Pharmaceuticals cystic fibrosis drug, clearing the way for the Boston company to bring to the market its third treatment for the inherited disorder.

The new Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) drug pairs the already approved ivacaftor (Kalydeco) with the newly approved drug tezacaftor. Vertex set a list price for its ivacaftor/tezacaftor (Symdeko) combination at $292,000 per year.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that causes a thick buildup of mucus in the lungs and pancreas. The approval of ivacaftor/tezacaftor strengthens Vertex’s case that drug combinations are the right approach to treating the disease. The company’s first FDA-approved CF drug, ivacaftor, treats a small subset of those who have a certain genetic mutation—roughly 5 percent of CF patients. Combining ivacaftor with other drugs, Vertex reasons, makes treatment available to more patients.

Vertex’s second FDA approved CF treatment was an ivacaftor/lumacaftor (Orkambi) combination. With approval of the ivacaftor/tezacaftor combo now in hand, Vertex estimates its product line could treat up to 40 percent of the 70,000 CF patients worldwide. The company also has results from early and mid-stage studies of its drugs that it says suggest its drug combinations could treat up to 90 percent of CF patients. Vertex expects European regulators to issue a decision for ivacaftor/tezacaftor in the second half of this year.

