CRISPR Therapeutics’ Lundberg Steps Down as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

February 12th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Bill Lundberg is leaving his position as chief scientific officer of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). CRISPR Therapeutics, which has operations in Switzerland and Cambridge, MA, said that Lundberg will continue as an advisor to the company and he is now head of its scientific advisory board. CRISPR Therapeutics develops treatments based on the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system. The company is preparing to start a clinical trial testing a treatment for the rare blood disease beta-thalassemia, part of a multi-drug partnership with Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

