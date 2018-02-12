ClearMotion, Ori, Owl Labs CEOs Join Robo Madness April 12 at iRobot

Gregory T. Huang

February 12th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

The program for our fourth annual Robo Madness conference in Boston is almost set. In case you’ve been hiding under a rock lately (understandable), it’s all happening on the afternoon of April 12 at iRobot headquarters in Bedford, MA.

We’re pleased to announce some new speakers in the program:

—ClearMotion CEO Shakeel Avadhany (ClearMotion raised a $100 million funding round a year ago to commercialize “digital chassis” tech for vehicles)

—Vecna Robotics CEO Daniel Patt (see his thoughts on how automation can elevate humans)

—Owl Labs CEO Max Makeev (startup going after smart video conferencing)

—Ori CEO Hasier Larrea (startup working on robotic furniture)

—Clara Vu, co-founder of Veo Robotics (collaborative industrial robots)

—Joe Jones, co-founder of Franklin Robotics (home gardening/weeding robot)

—Christopher Micali, co-founder of Sense (home energy automation)

—Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics (nonprofit hub for robotics, now expanding)

—Lael Odhner, co-founder of RightHand Robotics (smart grippers for warehouse systems)

We’ll have more details, including the full agenda, soon. Meantime, you can still snag a ticket here. See you all on April 12.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

