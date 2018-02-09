InVivo Therapeutics Chooses Richard Toselli for CEO Post

Xconomy Boston —

Richard Toselli has been named president and CEO of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV). Toselli had been acting CEO of the Cambridge, MA, medical device developer since December. Toselli will also continue as the company’s chief medical officer, a role the neurosurgeon took on when he joined InVivo last July. InVivo’s technology was co-invented by MIT professor Robert Langer. The company’s medical device, an implantable spinal scaffold for spinal cord injuries, is being tested in a clinical trial.