InVivo Therapeutics Chooses Richard Toselli for CEO Post

Frank Vinluan

February 9th, 2018

Xconomy Boston — 

Richard Toselli has been named president and CEO of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV). Toselli had been acting CEO of the Cambridge, MA, medical device developer since December. Toselli will also continue as the company’s chief medical officer, a role the neurosurgeon took on when he joined InVivo last July. InVivo’s technology was co-invented by MIT professor Robert Langer. The company’s medical device, an implantable spinal scaffold for spinal cord injuries, is being tested in a clinical trial.

